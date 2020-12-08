Trending:
CCSU 94, Fairleigh Dickinson 87

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:45 pm
CCSU (1-3)

Wilson 5-9 1-3 11, Krishnan 7-9 0-0 17, Reed 3-3 0-1 8, Scantlebury 3-5 2-4 8, Outlaw 9-15 2-3 21, Mitchell 4-4 2-4 10, M.Baker 3-6 0-0 9, Wallace 3-6 0-0 7, Newkirk 0-1 3-3 3, Ayangma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-58 10-18 94.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-5)

Racine 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 9-15 6-6 24, C.Baker 2-8 4-6 9, Jenkins 6-15 9-10 24, Rush 3-9 0-0 6, Munden 5-9 2-2 16, Rodriguez 1-2 0-1 2, Dadika 2-3 0-0 4, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 21-25 87.

Halftime_CCSU 46-42. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 10-15 (M.Baker 3-5, Krishnan 3-5, Reed 2-2, Outlaw 1-1, Wallace 1-1, Wilson 0-1), Fairleigh Dickinson 8-26 (Munden 4-5, Jenkins 3-7, C.Baker 1-6, Rush 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Munden. Rebounds_CCSU 31 (Outlaw 10), Fairleigh Dickinson 28 (Williams 9). Assists_CCSU 21 (Scantlebury 6), Fairleigh Dickinson 14 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 20, Fairleigh Dickinson 19.

