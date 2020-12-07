On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

CCSU, FDU start NEC play

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Central Connecticut (0-3, 0-0) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (0-4, 0-0)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Central Connecticut as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Central Connecticut finished with three wins and 15 losses, while Fairleigh Dickinson won nine games and lost nine.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Brandon Rush, Elyjah Williams and Jahlil Jenkins have combined to account for 59 percent of all Knights points this season.SOLID SCANTLEBURY: Nigel Scantlebury has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 66.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit