On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Celtics’ Walker says stem cells ‘calmed my knee down a lot’

By JIMMY GOLEN
December 2, 2020 3:28 pm
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker said Wednesday that his left knee has responded well to a stem cell injection that is expected to keep him out until at least January.

“It’s definitely calmed my knee down a lot,” Walker told reporters in a teleconference from the team’s training camp. “Feeling really good right now. Just taking my time, trying to continue to feel good, get stronger.”

Walker missed a handful of games in February and then nearly had his first playoff run with Boston derailed when he tweaked the knee during workouts leading up to the resumption of the season in the bubble. He sat out two of the seeding games and played limited minutes in others.

After averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 assists — both down from his numbers during his three previous, All-Star seasons in Charlotte — he averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists during the postseason, when the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference finals.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

“To be honest, it wasn’t good. I wasn’t myself,” Walker said. “I played through it and I was able to get through it. … It was tough, but you know a lot of guys are banged up. Everybody’s hurt. I try not to make excuses.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Tuesday that Walker is on a 12-week strengthening program and is expected to resume on-court activities in early December. Walker said he will not rush back before he is ready.

“I’m coming back when I’m feeling good to play,” he said. “I want to be at my best. Last year in the playoffs, I wasn’t at my best. … I don’t want it to be that way any more.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game