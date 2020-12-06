Cent. Michigan 79, W. Illinois 73

CENT. MICHIGAN (1-3)
Polk 9-11 0-0 19, Beachler 0-4 0-0 0, Broadway 4-6 2-2 11, Lane 5-13 3-6 14, Murray 6-9 0-0 12, Huffman 6-11 2-2 15, Bissainthe 2-5 2-2 8, Burke 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 9-12 79.
W. ILLINOIS (0-2)
Carius 3-8 2-2 11, Johnson 6-13 2-2 15, Pearson 10-15 2-5 22, Sandage 3-10 4-5 13, Watson 1-6 2-7 4, Jones 2-3 2-4 6, Burrell 1-4 0-1 2, Brookens 0-0 0-0 0, Talton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 14-26 73.
Halftime_W. Illinois 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 6-14 (Bissainthe 2-4, Broadway 1-1, Polk 1-1, Huffman 1-3, Lane 1-3, Beachler 0-2), W. Illinois 7-20 (Carius 3-5, Sandage 3-10, Johnson 1-4, Burrell 0-1). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 34 (Murray 8), W. Illinois 33 (Pearson 9). Assists_Cent. Michigan 17 (Lane 6), W. Illinois 19 (Watson, Jones 5). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 24, W. Illinois 18.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments