On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Central Ark. goes up against St. Louis

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. Saint Louis (3-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Saint Louis beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 53 points at home on Saturday, while Central Arkansas fell 86-83 at Arkansas-Little Rock on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Arkansas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Khaleem Bennett and Samson George have collectively accounted for 68 percent all Bears points this season.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has scored 93.7 points per game and allowed 62.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Louis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 26th-highest rate in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 28.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit