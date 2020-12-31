Central Ark., McNeese St. seek first conference win

Central Arkansas (1-7, 0-0) vs. McNeese State (6-3, 0-1)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on McNeese State as both teams look for its first Southland win of the season. Central Arkansas fell 93-56 at Baylor on Tuesday. McNeese State is coming off a 91-76 win over Champion Christian College on Wednesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. . For Central Arkansas, Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Jared Chatham and Samson George have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Central Arkansas scoring.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 42.3 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 1-3 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 66.6 points and allowing 85.9 points during those contests. McNeese State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 107.5 points while giving up 52.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 93.4 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys seventh nationally. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 78.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 217th).

