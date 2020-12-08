Trending:
Central Connecticut defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 94-87

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:23 pm
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Greg Outlaw had a career-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Central Connecticut beat Fairleigh Dickinson 94-87 on Tuesday night.

The game marked the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Ian Krishnan had 17 points for Central Connecticut (1-3). Xavier Wilson added 11 points and Tre Mitchell had 10 points.

Elyjah Williams scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for the Knights (0-5). Jahlil Jenkins added 24 points and Joe Munden Jr. had 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

