Charleston looks for road win vs Delaware

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

College of Charleston (2-5, 0-0) vs. Delaware (2-3, 0-0)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its fourth straight win over Delaware at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Delaware’s last win at home against the Cougars came on Feb. 18, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Delaware has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kevin Anderson, Ryan Allen, Dylan Painter and Ebby Asamoah have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Fightin’ Blue Hens scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Anderson has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Delaware field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: College of Charleston is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Hens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Delaware has an assist on 40 of 60 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three contests while College of Charleston has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among CAA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

