Charleston Southern 94, Carver 59

CARVER (0-6)
Coley 0-2 0-0 0, Augusta 1-3 1-2 3, Hepburn 2-9 0-0 4, Mayuen 1-2 0-0 3, Sims 3-6 2-2 9, Scott 6-10 2-2 17, Ervin 4-6 1-3 10, Ferrell 4-8 2-2 11, Middlebrooks 1-3 0-0 2, Hanna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 8-11 59.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-3)
Edwards 3-5 4-6 11, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Battle 6-10 3-4 15, Fleming 6-9 2-2 15, Florence 5-14 1-2 14, Knox 0-2 1-2 1, Moore 6-9 0-0 16, Bowser 2-5 4-4 8, Price 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 35-63 15-20 94.
Halftime_Charleston Southern 45-28. 3-Point Goals_Carver 7-20 (Scott 3-4, Ervin 1-2, Mayuen 1-2, Ferrell 1-4, Sims 1-4, Augusta 0-1, Hepburn 0-3), Charleston Southern 9-20 (Moore 4-6, Florence 3-5, Edwards 1-2, Fleming 1-4, Jones 0-1, Battle 0-2). Fouled Out_Hepburn. Rebounds_Carver 25 (Scott 7), Charleston Southern 28 (Florence 7). Assists_Carver 7 (Scott 4), Charleston Southern 18 (Florence, Knox 4). Total Fouls_Carver 21, Charleston Southern 15. A_9 (881).
