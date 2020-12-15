Charlotte 63, Davidson 52

CHARLOTTE (2-3)

Supica 4-9 3-3 11, Matos 4-8 0-0 9, Shepherd 4-5 8-10 16, Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Young 5-12 8-9 18, Stone-Carrawell 0-1 0-0 0, Threadgill 0-1 0-0 0, Rissetto 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 20-45 21-26 63.

DAVIDSON (3-3)

Brajkovic 2-4 4-4 8, Mennenga 1-6 0-0 2, Collins 1-7 0-0 2, Grady 9-17 0-0 23, Lee 4-12 4-4 16, M.Jones 0-4 1-2 1, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 9-10 52.

Halftime_Charlotte 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 2-12 (Garcia 1-2, Matos 1-4, Threadgill 0-1, Young 0-5), Davidson 9-34 (Grady 5-12, Lee 4-10, Mennenga 0-1, Brajkovic 0-2, M.Jones 0-4, Collins 0-5). Rebounds_Charlotte 27 (Shepherd, Young 7), Davidson 29 (Grady, Lee 7). Assists_Charlotte 7 (Matos 3), Davidson 10 (Collins 3). Total Fouls_Charlotte 15, Davidson 19.

