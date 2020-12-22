Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Charlotte 66, George Washington 65

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 3:58 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE (4-3)

Supica 4-7 1-2 9, Matos 3-7 0-0 7, Shepherd 6-10 3-5 16, Williams 4-5 0-0 10, Young 7-20 5-5 21, Threadgill 0-0 0-0 0, Rissetto 1-1 1-5 3, Stone-Carrawell 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 10-17 66.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-6)

Battle 7-15 0-0 19, Moyer 4-8 4-4 12, Paar 2-4 2-2 6, Ball 1-1 0-0 2, Bishop 9-17 1-1 20, Dean 1-1 1-2 3, Jack 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Seymour 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 8-9 65.

Halftime_George Washington 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-13 (Williams 2-2, Young 2-7, Shepherd 1-1, Matos 1-3), George Washington 7-20 (Battle 5-10, Jack 1-2, Bishop 1-4, Moyer 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Paar 0-1, Seymour 0-1). Rebounds_Charlotte 29 (Supica 10), George Washington 26 (Moyer 9). Assists_Charlotte 9 (Shepherd 3), George Washington 11 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 10, George Washington 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station