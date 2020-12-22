Charlotte 66, George Washington 65

CHARLOTTE (4-3)

Supica 4-7 1-2 9, Matos 3-7 0-0 7, Shepherd 6-10 3-5 16, Williams 4-5 0-0 10, Young 7-20 5-5 21, Threadgill 0-0 0-0 0, Rissetto 1-1 1-5 3, Stone-Carrawell 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 10-17 66.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-6)

Battle 7-15 0-0 19, Moyer 4-8 4-4 12, Paar 2-4 2-2 6, Ball 1-1 0-0 2, Bishop 9-17 1-1 20, Dean 1-1 1-2 3, Jack 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Seymour 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 8-9 65.

Halftime_George Washington 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-13 (Williams 2-2, Young 2-7, Shepherd 1-1, Matos 1-3), George Washington 7-20 (Battle 5-10, Jack 1-2, Bishop 1-4, Moyer 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Paar 0-1, Seymour 0-1). Rebounds_Charlotte 29 (Supica 10), George Washington 26 (Moyer 9). Assists_Charlotte 9 (Shepherd 3), George Washington 11 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 10, George Washington 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.