Charlotte 76, NC A&T 72

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 6:18 pm
NC A&T (3-8)

Filmore 1-1 1-1 3, Q.Jones 6-11 1-2 19, Lyons 2-7 2-2 6, Harris 6-13 2-2 15, Parker 3-7 0-0 7, Duling 4-6 0-0 8, Robinson 2-5 4-4 8, T.Jones 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 26-52 10-11 72.

CHARLOTTE (3-3)

Supica 6-9 2-2 14, Matos 2-6 1-2 7, Shepherd 3-5 2-3 9, Williams 5-10 2-2 13, Young 9-11 7-10 27, Threadgill 1-3 0-0 2, Rissetto 2-3 0-0 4, Stone-Carrawell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 14-19 76.

Halftime_NC A&T 35-27. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 10-21 (Q.Jones 6-8, T.Jones 2-2, Harris 1-1, Parker 1-3, Duling 0-2, Lyons 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Charlotte 6-17 (Matos 2-4, Young 2-4, Shepherd 1-3, Williams 1-5, Threadgill 0-1). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_NC A&T 18 (Lyons, Robinson 4), Charlotte 26 (Supica 11). Assists_NC A&T 14 (Harris 4), Charlotte 18 (Matos 4). Total Fouls_NC A&T 16, Charlotte 15. A_58 (9,105).

