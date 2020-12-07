Charlotte 78, SC State 40

SC STATE (0-5)
Guitian 0-3 3-4 3, Edwards 1-8 0-0 3, Felder 3-9 0-0 9, Rideau 2-8 0-0 5, Lawrence 0-2 0-0 0, Fulks 2-6 0-0 5, Madol 1-3 0-0 2, Moorer 2-7 0-0 5, Nelson 2-5 2-3 6, Manning 0-0 0-0 0, Croskey 0-1 2-2 2, James 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-53 7-9 40.
CHARLOTTE (1-2)
Supica 4-5 0-0 8, Matos 4-12 0-0 10, Shepherd 5-8 0-0 10, Williams 6-10 1-2 14, Young 4-9 1-2 12, Stone-Carrawell 1-5 4-6 6, Threadgill 3-5 2-2 11, Garcia 3-4 0-0 6, Rissetto 0-0 1-2 1, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 9-14 78.
Halftime_Charlotte 35-19. 3-Point Goals_SC State 7-26 (Felder 3-8, Edwards 1-3, Fulks 1-3, Moorer 1-4, Rideau 1-5, Croskey 0-1, Nelson 0-2), Charlotte 9-23 (Threadgill 3-4, Young 3-5, Matos 2-6, Williams 1-2, Shepherd 0-3, Stone-Carrawell 0-3). Rebounds_SC State 28 (Guitian 6), Charlotte 42 (Supica 9). Assists_SC State 6 (Edwards, Rideau 2), Charlotte 21 (Matos, Shepherd, Young 4). Total Fouls_SC State 10, Charlotte 15. A_60 (9,105).
