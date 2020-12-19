Chattanooga 69, UAB 66

CHATTANOOGA (8-0)

Ayeni 3-6 0-0 6, Kenic 1-6 8-8 11, Caldwell 4-6 0-1 12, M.Smith 7-17 1-2 16, Walker 3-7 0-0 6, Doomes 6-10 3-6 15, Hankton 1-2 0-0 3, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-17 69.

UAB (7-1)

Jemison 4-7 0-1 8, Ertel 9-19 0-2 18, Jackson 1-3 2-2 4, Lovan 4-9 2-2 10, Scott-Grayson 2-8 0-0 4, Nicholson 4-5 0-0 8, Benjamin 5-12 1-2 14, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 5-9 66.

Halftime_Chattanooga 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 7-19 (Caldwell 4-5, Hankton 1-2, Kenic 1-3, M.Smith 1-3, Ayeni 0-2, Walker 0-4), UAB 3-16 (Benjamin 3-8, Jeffries 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-3, Ertel 0-4). Rebounds_Chattanooga 31 (M.Smith 10), UAB 39 (Jemison 12). Assists_Chattanooga 14 (Walker 5), UAB 6 (Jemison, Ertel 2). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 14, UAB 14. A_819 (8,508).

