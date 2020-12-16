Chattanooga 69, UNC-Asheville 66

UNC-ASHEVILLE (3-3)

Clayborne 4-6 0-1 8, Battle 5-10 0-1 10, Jones 5-6 0-0 13, Stephney 5-12 0-1 11, Thorpe 6-13 2-4 14, Jude 1-6 0-0 3, Lawson 2-3 0-0 5, Batts 0-5 0-0 0, Mason 1-1 0-0 2, Marable 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 2-7 66.

CHATTANOOGA (7-0)

Ayeni 0-1 1-2 1, Kenic 2-9 0-0 5, Caldwell 3-8 0-0 8, M.Smith 6-13 2-2 15, Walker 3-7 3-4 10, Doomes 5-9 3-4 14, Hankton 6-7 1-2 16, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 10-14 69.

Halftime_Chattanooga 37-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 6-20 (Jones 3-4, Lawson 1-2, Stephney 1-5, Jude 1-6, Thorpe 0-1, Batts 0-2), Chattanooga 9-19 (Hankton 3-4, Caldwell 2-4, Doomes 1-2, Kenic 1-3, M.Smith 1-3, Walker 1-3). Fouled Out_Clayborne. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 35 (Clayborne, Jude 7), Chattanooga 33 (M.Smith 9). Assists_UNC-Asheville 11 (Stephney, Jude 3), Chattanooga 14 (Caldwell, M.Smith 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 14, Chattanooga 11.

