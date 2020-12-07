Trending:
Chattanooga 80, Middle Tennessee 70

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:20 pm
CHATTANOOGA (4-0)

Ayeni 3-5 1-2 7, Kenic 6-12 3-5 17, Caldwell 2-7 0-2 5, Jean-Baptiste 6-19 6-6 20, M.Smith 5-9 7-7 18, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Doomes 3-3 2-2 8, Frazier 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-56 21-26 80.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-3)

Coleman-Jones 1-2 0-1 2, Dishman 8-10 0-0 16, Davis 4-12 2-2 11, Jordan 4-5 0-0 11, Sims 1-3 0-0 2, Shuler 4-12 0-3 10, Millner 6-9 0-0 14, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Millin 1-3 0-0 2, Lawrence 0-1 2-3 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 4-9 70.

Halftime_Chattanooga 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 7-22 (Kenic 2-5, Jean-Baptiste 2-9, Walker 1-1, M.Smith 1-2, Caldwell 1-4, Ayeni 0-1), Middle Tennessee 8-18 (Jordan 3-4, Millner 2-3, Shuler 2-5, Davis 1-4, Sims 0-2). Rebounds_Chattanooga 32 (M.Smith 13), Middle Tennessee 29 (Millner 7). Assists_Chattanooga 15 (Caldwell 5), Middle Tennessee 16 (Shuler 5). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 13, Middle Tennessee 21.

