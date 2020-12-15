Trending:
Chattanooga faces UNC-Asheville

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 6:31 am
1 min read
      

UNC-Asheville (3-2) vs. Chattanooga (6-0)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville and Chattanooga both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories this past weekend. Chattanooga earned an 81-63 win over North Georgia on Saturday, while UNC-Asheville won 90-84 in overtime over High Point on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 64 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 30 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has 44 assists on 80 field goals (55 percent) over its previous three matchups while UNC-Asheville has assists on 56 of 91 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has averaged 75.8 points per game over its last five games. The Mocs are giving up only 65.4 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

