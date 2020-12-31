Chattanooga, VMI seek first conference win

Chattanooga (9-1, 0-1) vs. VMI (5-5, 0-1)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga meets VMI as both teams look for its first SoCon win of the season. Chattanooga came up short in a 77-73 game at home to Furman in its last outing. VMI lost 84-71 on the road against Samford in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Greg Parham, Jake Stephens and Myles Lewis have combined to account for 46 percent of VMI’s scoring this season. For Chattanooga, Malachi Smith, Stefan Kenic, David Jean-Baptiste and A.J. Caldwell have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Chattanooga scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Parham has accounted for 43 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-5 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 78.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last five road games, scoring 70.8 points and allowing 64.2 points during those contests. VMI has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.8 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Keydets have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

