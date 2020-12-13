Trending:
Chicago 36, Houston 7

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:14 pm
Houston 0 7 0 0 7
Chicago 7 23 3 3 36

First Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 80 run (Santos kick), 10:04.

Second Quarter

Chi_Graham 5 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 12:57.

Hou_Coutee 5 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 8:37.

Chi_safety, 6:04.

Chi_Mooney 12 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 3:22.

Chi_Robinson 3 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), :08.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 39, 10:37.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 32, 10:47.

A_0.

___

Hou Chi
First downs 17 23
Total Net Yards 263 410
Rushes-yards 27-108 23-169
Passing 155 241
Punt Returns 1-7 1-4
Kickoff Returns 4-64 2-24
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-0 24-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-64 3-26
Punts 4-43.0 5-39.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-50 7-44
Time of Possession 30:25 29:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Howell 11-42, Watson 7-38, D.Johnson 8-26, Prosise 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 11-113, Patterson 6-26, Trubisky 4-23, Mooney 1-5, Wims 1-2.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 21-30-0-219. Chicago, Trubisky 24-33-0-267.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hansen 7-56, Mitchell 3-38, Coutee 3-24, Akins 3-20, D.Johnson 2-53, Fells 1-15, Prosise 1-10, Howell 1-3. Chicago, Robinson 9-123, Kmet 4-41, Graham 4-23, Montgomery 3-42, Mooney 2-22, Miller 2-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

