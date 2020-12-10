Chidom lifts UC Riverside over Northern Arizona 74-50

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:33 pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arinze Chidom registered 17 points as UC Riverside romped past Northern Arizona 74-50 on Thursday night.

Dominick Pickett had 11 points for UC Riverside (3-1). Oliver Hayes-Brown added seven rebounds and Zyon Pullin had six rebounds.

Cameron Shelton had 13 points for the Lumberjacks (0-2). Luke Avdalovic added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

