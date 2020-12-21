Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17

Pittsburgh 0 0 10 7 — 17 Cincinnati 3 14 0 10 — 27

First Quarter

Cin_FG Seibert 34, 5:12.

Second Quarter

Cin_Bernard 4 run (Seibert kick), 12:05.

Cin_Bernard 14 pass from Finley (Seibert kick), 4:20.

Third Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 23 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:07.

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 5:27.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Finley 23 run (Seibert kick), 11:21.

Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 5:32.

Cin_FG Seibert 33, :12.

A_10,249.

___

Pit Cin First downs 12 13 Total Net Yards 244 230 Rushes-yards 23-86 41-152 Passing 158 78 Punt Returns 3-19 2-17 Kickoff Returns 1-30 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-21 Comp-Att-Int 20-38-1 7-13-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-12 2-11 Punts 6-52.2 7-45.6 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-16 Time of Possession 27:57 32:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 18-84, McFarland 1-5, Samuels 1-4, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1), Claypool 1-(minus 6). Cincinnati, Bernard 25-83, Finley 10-47, Perine 4-14, T.Williams 2-8.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-38-1-170. Cincinnati, Finley 7-13-0-89.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-59, Claypool 3-54, Snell 3-23, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Samuels 1-12, McFarland 1-9, McCloud 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Higgins 3-31, Green 2-40, Bernard 1-14, Sample 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Seibert 55.

