On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh 0 0 10 7 17
Cincinnati 3 14 0 10 27

First Quarter

Cin_FG Seibert 34, 5:12.

Second Quarter

Cin_Bernard 4 run (Seibert kick), 12:05.

Cin_Bernard 14 pass from Finley (Seibert kick), 4:20.

Third Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 23 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:07.

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 5:27.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Finley 23 run (Seibert kick), 11:21.

Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 5:32.

Cin_FG Seibert 33, :12.

A_10,249.

___

Pit Cin
First downs 12 13
Total Net Yards 244 230
Rushes-yards 23-86 41-152
Passing 158 78
Punt Returns 3-19 2-17
Kickoff Returns 1-30 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-21
Comp-Att-Int 20-38-1 7-13-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-12 2-11
Punts 6-52.2 7-45.6
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-16
Time of Possession 27:57 32:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 18-84, McFarland 1-5, Samuels 1-4, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1), Claypool 1-(minus 6). Cincinnati, Bernard 25-83, Finley 10-47, Perine 4-14, T.Williams 2-8.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-38-1-170. Cincinnati, Finley 7-13-0-89.

        Read more Sports News news.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-59, Claypool 3-54, Snell 3-23, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Samuels 1-12, McFarland 1-9, McCloud 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Higgins 3-31, Green 2-40, Bernard 1-14, Sample 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Seibert 55.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station