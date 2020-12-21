Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17

|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|10
|7
|—
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|14
|0
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
Cin_FG Seibert 34, 5:12.
Second Quarter
Cin_Bernard 4 run (Seibert kick), 12:05.
Cin_Bernard 14 pass from Finley (Seibert kick), 4:20.
Third Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 23 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:07.
Pit_FG Boswell 25, 5:27.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Finley 23 run (Seibert kick), 11:21.
Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 5:32.
Cin_FG Seibert 33, :12.
A_10,249.
___
|
|Pit
|Cin
|First downs
|12
|13
|Total Net Yards
|244
|230
|Rushes-yards
|23-86
|41-152
|Passing
|158
|78
|Punt Returns
|3-19
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-38-1
|7-13-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-12
|2-11
|Punts
|6-52.2
|7-45.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|2-16
|Time of Possession
|27:57
|32:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 18-84, McFarland 1-5, Samuels 1-4, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1), Claypool 1-(minus 6). Cincinnati, Bernard 25-83, Finley 10-47, Perine 4-14, T.Williams 2-8.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-38-1-170. Cincinnati, Finley 7-13-0-89.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-59, Claypool 3-54, Snell 3-23, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Samuels 1-12, McFarland 1-9, McCloud 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Higgins 3-31, Green 2-40, Bernard 1-14, Sample 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Seibert 55.
