Cincinnati 67, Lipscomb 55

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:04 pm
LIPSCOMB (1-2)

Asadullah 4-11 0-4 8, Ferguson 4-8 4-4 12, G.Jones 3-7 4-5 12, Miller 1-2 4-4 6, Wolfe 3-8 0-0 7, Hazen 3-4 2-2 8, A.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Cary 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 16-21 55.

CINCINNATI (1-0)

Ivanauskas 5-9 1-1 11, Vogt 6-7 0-3 12, Adams-Woods 6-14 3-3 16, DeJulius 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 2-10 3-6 7, Harvey 3-6 0-0 7, Davenport 2-3 0-0 4, Eason 1-3 0-0 2, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, G.Madsen 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 7-13 67.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 3-9 (G.Jones 2-4, Wolfe 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Miller 0-1), Cincinnati 4-22 (DeJulius 2-5, Harvey 1-3, Adams-Woods 1-5, Davenport 0-1, Diarra 0-1, Eason 0-1, Ivanauskas 0-1, G.Madsen 0-2, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Hazen. Rebounds_Lipscomb 26 (Asadullah, Wolfe 6), Cincinnati 32 (Vogt 7). Assists_Lipscomb 14 (Ferguson 5), Cincinnati 15 (DeJulius, Davenport 4). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 17, Cincinnati 16. A_300 (13,176).

