Cincinnati 78, Furman 73

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 7:18 pm
FURMAN (4-1)

Gurley 5-12 8-10 20, Mounce 8-17 3-3 23, Slawson 3-7 3-5 9, Bothwell 4-11 5-6 14, Hunter 2-9 1-1 5, Hien 0-0 0-2 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 20-27 73.

CINCINNATI (2-1)

Eason 4-7 0-0 8, Vogt 4-4 0-1 8, Adams-Woods 1-3 4-4 7, DeJulius 1-5 5-6 7, Williams 10-17 6-12 27, Ivanauskas 3-4 1-2 7, Davenport 3-4 0-0 8, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-2 2-2 2, Diarra 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-48 20-29 78.

Halftime_Cincinnati 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Furman 7-28 (Mounce 4-11, Gurley 2-6, Bothwell 1-4, Slawson 0-3, Hunter 0-4), Cincinnati 4-13 (Davenport 2-3, Adams-Woods 1-1, Williams 1-3, Eason 0-1, Ivanauskas 0-1, Saunders 0-1, DeJulius 0-3). Fouled Out_Vogt. Rebounds_Furman 22 (Gurley 8), Cincinnati 31 (DeJulius 9). Assists_Furman 15 (Bothwell 6), Cincinnati 18 (DeJulius 5). Total Fouls_Furman 23, Cincinnati 21.

