Clark scores 15 to carry La Salle past Lincoln (Pa) 80-62

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 8:37 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark registered 15 points and nine rebounds as La Salle got past Lincoln (Pa.) 80-62 on Tuesday.

Scott Spencer had 13 points for La Salle (1-3). Anwar Gill added 10 points, and Clifton Moore had 10 points and four blocks.

Korey Williams had 17 points for the Lions. Zahrion Blue added 14 points and Ja’Zere Noel had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

