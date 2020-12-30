Trending:
Clay leads Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri 72-63

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:39 pm
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay had 22 points as Tennessee Tech snapped its season-opening nine-game losing streak, topping Southeast Missouri 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Amadou Sylla had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee Tech (1-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Damaria Franklin added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tennessee Tech totaled 38 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Eric Reed Jr. had 14 points for the Redhawks (2-6, 0-2), who have now lost five games in a row. Chris Harris added 11 points. DQ Nicholas had eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

