Clemson 64, Alabama 56

ALABAMA (3-1)
Bruner 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 3-9 11-12 17, Petty 2-10 5-5 10, Jah.Quinerly 3-10 0-0 7, Shackelford 2-8 1-2 5, Primo 3-4 0-0 6, Reese 2-7 1-2 5, Rojas 1-3 1-1 3, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Gary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 19-22 56.
CLEMSON (4-0)
Baehre 4-9 0-0 8, Simms 3-4 0-0 6, Dawes 4-9 1-3 10, Newman 2-5 0-0 5, Trapp 2-5 0-2 4, Honor 4-8 0-0 9, Prosper 2-4 0-1 5, Hunter 1-6 2-2 4, Hall 2-4 0-0 4, Tyson 3-3 2-3 9, Hemenway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-11 64.
Halftime_Clemson 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 3-22 (Bruner 1-3, Jah.Quinerly 1-4, Petty 1-5, Primo 0-1, Rojas 0-1, Jones 0-2, Reese 0-3, Shackelford 0-3), Clemson 5-19 (Tyson 1-1, Prosper 1-2, Newman 1-3, Honor 1-4, Dawes 1-5, Baehre 0-2, Trapp 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama 24 (Reese 5), Clemson 38 (Baehre 8). Assists_Alabama 8 (Jones, Jah.Quinerly 2), Clemson 13 (Simms, Dawes, Honor 3). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Clemson 17.
