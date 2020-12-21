On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 2:11 pm
MOREHEAD ST. (4-6)

Broome 2-4 2-4 6, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, D.Cooper 2-6 3-6 7, T.Cooper 2-6 0-0 5, Potter 7-10 3-5 22, Baker 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 2-3 0-0 5, Bryan 2-2 2-2 6, Stanley-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0, Thelwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-36 10-17 51.

CLEMSON (6-1)

Simms 4-6 4-4 12, Dawes 4-9 0-0 12, Hunter 0-5 0-0 0, Trapp 2-7 4-4 8, Prosper 0-4 0-0 0, Baehre 2-4 1-2 6, Newman 0-5 0-0 0, Honor 5-6 0-1 14, Hemenway 1-4 6-6 9, Hall 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 20-52 16-19 66.

Halftime_Clemson 32-19. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 7-22 (Potter 5-8, Hunt 1-2, T.Cooper 1-5, Dixon 0-1, Baker 0-2, D.Cooper 0-4), Clemson 10-27 (Honor 4-5, Dawes 4-9, Baehre 1-1, Hemenway 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Newman 0-3, Trapp 0-3). Fouled Out_D.Cooper, Simms. Rebounds_Morehead St. 23 (D.Cooper 4), Clemson 29 (Simms 10). Assists_Morehead St. 8 (Hunt 4), Clemson 14 (Dawes 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 22, Clemson 17. A_1,508 (10,000).

