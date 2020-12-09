Clemson 67, Maryland 51

MARYLAND (4-0)
Scott 4-7 0-0 11, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Ayala 3-7 0-0 6, Morsell 2-10 0-2 4, Wiggins 2-10 0-0 6, Hart 4-7 0-1 9, Hamilton 2-6 0-0 4, Smart 0-0 3-6 3, Mona 0-0 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 5-11 51.
CLEMSON (4-0)
Baehre 1-5 0-0 2, Simms 7-13 0-2 16, Dawes 4-8 2-2 12, Newman 6-13 0-0 12, Trapp 0-1 0-0 0, Honor 4-8 0-0 10, Tyson 1-2 0-0 3, Hemenway 2-3 2-2 8, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 2-2 2, Prosper 1-1 0-0 2, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Hoag 0-0 0-0 0, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 6-8 67.
Halftime_Clemson 38-15. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-20 (Scott 3-4, Wiggins 2-5, Hart 1-3, Ayala 0-2, Morsell 0-2, Hamilton 0-4), Clemson 9-20 (Hemenway 2-3, Honor 2-3, Simms 2-3, Dawes 2-4, Tyson 1-1, Baehre 0-1, Hall 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Newman 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 25 (Scott, Morsell 6), Clemson 32 (Simms, Trapp 7). Assists_Maryland 12 (Mona 4), Clemson 8 (Baehre, Trapp 2). Total Fouls_Maryland 13, Clemson 13.
