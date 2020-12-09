Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Clemson 67, Maryland 51

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 7:06 pm
< a min read
      

MARYLAND (4-0)

Scott 4-7 0-0 11, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Ayala 3-7 0-0 6, Morsell 2-10 0-2 4, Wiggins 2-10 0-0 6, Hart 4-7 0-1 9, Hamilton 2-6 0-0 4, Smart 0-0 3-6 3, Mona 0-0 0-0 0, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 5-11 51.

CLEMSON (4-0)

Baehre 1-5 0-0 2, Simms 7-13 0-2 16, Dawes 4-8 2-2 12, Newman 6-13 0-0 12, Trapp 0-1 0-0 0, Honor 4-8 0-0 10, Tyson 1-2 0-0 3, Hemenway 2-3 2-2 8, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 2-2 2, Prosper 1-1 0-0 2, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Hoag 0-0 0-0 0, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 6-8 67.

Halftime_Clemson 38-15. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-20 (Scott 3-4, Wiggins 2-5, Hart 1-3, Ayala 0-2, Morsell 0-2, Hamilton 0-4), Clemson 9-20 (Hemenway 2-3, Honor 2-3, Simms 2-3, Dawes 2-4, Tyson 1-1, Baehre 0-1, Hall 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Newman 0-3). Rebounds_Maryland 25 (Scott, Morsell 6), Clemson 32 (Simms, Trapp 7). Assists_Maryland 12 (Mona 4), Clemson 8 (Baehre, Trapp 2). Total Fouls_Maryland 13, Clemson 13.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships