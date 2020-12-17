Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Clemson 72, Florida St. 69

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA ST. (2-1)

Myers 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 3-17 2-2 8, Jones 4-8 5-6 13, Puisis 2-7 0-0 6, Weber 7-11 5-5 21, Baldwin 4-7 4-4 12, Bejedi 1-4 0-0 2, Nicoletti 0-6 1-2 1, Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 17-19 69

CLEMSON (7-1)

Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Bennett 1-4 0-0 2, Elliott 8-15 2-4 19, Spray 5-11 3-4 17, Washington 6-16 3-6 15, Cherry 2-2 2-4 6, Hank 3-5 0-0 6, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 1-2 0-2 2, Meertens 0-1 1-2 1, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Hipp 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 12-24 72

Florida St. 15 21 14 19 69
Clemson 21 15 17 19 72

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-19 (Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-1, Puisis 2-7, Weber 2-4, Bejedi 0-1, Nicoletti 0-4), Clemson 6-14 (Elliott 1-2, Spray 4-8, Washington 0-1, Hipp 1-3). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Jackson 4), Clemson 12 (Elliott 3). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Florida St. 41 (Jones 5-9), Clemson 38 (Bennett 4-4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, Clemson 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_346.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19