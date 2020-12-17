Clemson 72, Florida St. 69

FLORIDA ST. (2-1)

Myers 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 3-17 2-2 8, Jones 4-8 5-6 13, Puisis 2-7 0-0 6, Weber 7-11 5-5 21, Baldwin 4-7 4-4 12, Bejedi 1-4 0-0 2, Nicoletti 0-6 1-2 1, Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-67 17-19 69

CLEMSON (7-1)

Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Bennett 1-4 0-0 2, Elliott 8-15 2-4 19, Spray 5-11 3-4 17, Washington 6-16 3-6 15, Cherry 2-2 2-4 6, Hank 3-5 0-0 6, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 1-2 0-2 2, Meertens 0-1 1-2 1, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1, Hipp 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 12-24 72

Florida St. 15 21 14 19 — 69 Clemson 21 15 17 19 — 72

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-19 (Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-1, Puisis 2-7, Weber 2-4, Bejedi 0-1, Nicoletti 0-4), Clemson 6-14 (Elliott 1-2, Spray 4-8, Washington 0-1, Hipp 1-3). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Jackson 4), Clemson 12 (Elliott 3). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Florida St. 41 (Jones 5-9), Clemson 38 (Bennett 4-4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 22, Clemson 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_346.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.