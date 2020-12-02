Trending:
Clemson 75, SC State 38

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

SC STATE (0-3)

Davis 4-9 0-0 8, Guitian 4-9 2-2 10, Edwards 2-8 2-2 6, Rideau 0-3 0-0 0, Simmons 0-5 1-2 1, Fulks 2-4 0-0 4, Lawrence 2-5 0-0 5, Croskey 0-2 0-0 0, Moorer 1-5 0-0 2, Manning 1-2 0-0 2, James 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 5-6 38.

CLEMSON (3-0)

Simms 4-5 0-0 8, Dawes 2-7 1-1 5, Newman 3-5 0-0 8, Trapp 2-4 2-2 7, Prosper 4-7 3-4 11, Honor 2-8 0-0 5, Hunter 2-5 1-2 5, Hemenway 2-5 0-0 5, Tyson 4-5 3-4 13, Kidd 1-5 0-0 2, Baehre 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 1-1 1-2 4, Hoag 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 13-17 75.

Halftime_Clemson 36-18. 3-Point Goals_SC State 1-14 (Lawrence 1-2, Croskey 0-1, Manning 0-1, Rideau 0-1, Moorer 0-2, Simmons 0-2, Wright 0-2, Edwards 0-3), Clemson 8-23 (Tyson 2-2, Newman 2-3, Fox 1-1, Trapp 1-1, Hemenway 1-3, Honor 1-6, Hoag 0-1, Prosper 0-2, Dawes 0-4). Rebounds_SC State 28 (Guitian 6), Clemson 35 (Tyson 6). Assists_SC State 6 (Edwards, Fulks 2), Clemson 17 (Simms, Dawes 4). Total Fouls_SC State 16, Clemson 14. A_1,345 (10,000).

