Clemson 77, No. 18 Florida St. 67

FLORIDA ST. (5-1)
Gray 1-8 0-0 2, Koprivica 4-6 0-1 8, Barnes 6-10 1-2 14, Polite 2-7 1-2 7, Walker 4-10 2-2 11, Osborne 1-5 0-0 2, Evans 3-4 2-2 9, Wilkes 3-5 0-0 9, Calhoun 2-6 0-0 5, Jack 0-1 0-0 0, Ngom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 6-9 67.
CLEMSON (7-1)
Baehre 2-7 4-7 8, Simms 2-5 4-5 8, Dawes 4-8 0-0 11, Newman 2-7 2-2 6, Trapp 4-10 6-8 15, Honor 3-10 5-7 13, Hunter 3-8 2-2 8, Prosper 1-4 0-0 2, Hall 1-2 1-2 3, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-63 24-33 77.
Halftime_Florida St. 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 9-32 (Wilkes 3-5, Polite 2-4, Evans 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Calhoun 1-4, Walker 1-6, Osborne 0-3, Gray 0-5), Clemson 7-24 (Dawes 3-6, Honor 2-5, Hemenway 1-2, Trapp 1-3, Newman 0-1, Prosper 0-1, Simms 0-1, Baehre 0-2, Hunter 0-3). Rebounds_Florida St. 34 (Koprivica 9), Clemson 46 (Simms 11). Assists_Florida St. 13 (Barnes 5), Clemson 10 (Newman 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 24, Clemson 14.
