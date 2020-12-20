On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Clemson 78, Notre Dame 55

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020
NOTRE DAME (3-4)

Westbeld 1-9 4-8 6, Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-7 1-1 3, Mabrey 3-8 1-2 9, Peoples 1-6 0-4 2, Brunelle 3-7 0-0 7, Prohaska 5-8 2-2 12, Walker 6-10 1-3 14, Abdur-Rahim 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 9-20 55

CLEMSON (8-1)

Robinson 5-7 1-3 11, Bennett 1-1 0-0 2, Elliott 6-12 4-6 17, Spray 3-11 2-2 11, Washington 4-9 2-2 10, Cherry 2-3 3-5 7, Hank 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Blackstock 0-1 0-0 0, McNeal 1-6 0-0 2, Meertens 1-5 2-2 4, Thomas 1-2 2-3 4, Hipp 3-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-69 16-23 78

Notre Dame 11 11 19 14 55
Clemson 17 25 23 13 78

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 4-15 (Westbeld 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Mabrey 2-3, Peoples 0-1, Brunelle 1-4, Prohaska 0-1, Walker 1-1), Clemson 6-17 (Elliott 1-1, Spray 3-10, Thomas 0-1, Hipp 2-5). Assists_Notre Dame 11 (Westbeld 5), Clemson 13 (Washington 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 36 (Westbeld 4-11), Clemson 50 (Cherry 4-7). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 22, Clemson 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_425.

