Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Clemson beats South Carolina State 75-38 in home opener

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 8:36 pm
< a min read
      

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds, freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 on Wednesday night in the Tigers’ home opener.

Tyson capped a 10-0 run in the first half with a 3-pointer for a 20-point lead, and he finished with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes to help Clemson build a 36-18 lead. Clyde Trapp made two free throws for a 30-point lead with 6:36 left in the second half.

Clemson (3-0) shot 47% from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.

Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Aamir Simms, who was named the tournament MVP after scoring 24 points in the title game, had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes against S.C. State.

Sebastian Guitian had 10 points and six rebounds for S.C. State (0-3).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year