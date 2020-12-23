On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Clergeot carries SE Louisiana past Grambling State 77-70

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 7:53 pm
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot matched his career high with 25 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped Grambling State 77-70 on Wednesday.

Clergeot hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Joe Kasperzyk had 16 points for Southeastern Louisiana (2-6). Gus Okafor added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Ifejeh had eight rebounds.

Kelton Edwards had 17 points for the Tigers (2-5). Sarion McGee added 14 points and Trevell Cunningham had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

