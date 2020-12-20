On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 6

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 11:15 pm
Cleveland 0 13 0 7 20
N.Y. Giants 3 0 0 3 6

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 37, 4:12.

Second Quarter

Cle_Hooper 2 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 12:31.

Cle_Landry 2 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), :21.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (Parkey kick), 12:53.

NYG_FG Gano 39, 4:07.

Cle NYG
First downs 24 14
Total Net Yards 392 288
Rushes-yards 30-106 21-74
Passing 286 214
Punt Returns 1-6 1-12
Kickoff Returns 2-27 2-67
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-32-0 19-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 1-7
Punts 3-40.0 2-34.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-60 2-25
Time of Possession 34:03 25:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 15-50, D.Johnson 4-24, Hunt 7-21, Mayfield 4-11. N.Y. Giants, Morris 7-39, Gallman 9-29, Lewis 1-4, McCoy 2-3, Penny 1-2, Shepard 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 27-32-0-297. N.Y. Giants, McCoy 19-31-0-221, Dixon 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 7-61, Hooper 5-41, Higgins 4-76, Peoples-Jones 3-55, Hunt 3-7, Bryant 2-19, Chubb 2-16, Njoku 1-22. N.Y. Giants, Slayton 4-74, Shepard 4-51, Engram 4-46, Lewis 2-14, Tate 2-13, Toilolo 1-14, Penny 1-9, Smith 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

