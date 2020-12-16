On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cleveland decision still leaves teams with ‘Indian’ names

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 6:41 pm
The Cleveland Indians announced this week they are dropping the name they have been known by since 1915 after months of internal discussions and meetings with outside groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist. Here are where some other teams in the major professional sports stand on the use of Native American names.

NFL

Washington Football Team — Dropped “Redskins” name, logo and all Native American imagery in July 2020; no date set for new name.

Kansas City Chiefs — No current plan to change name. Banned headdresses and other Native American imagery from stadium on game days.

MLB

Atlanta Braves — No current plan to change name.

Cleveland Indians — Announced plans to drop name “Indians” from name after 2021 season; no replacement name announced.

NHL

Chicago Blackhawks — No plan to change name.

