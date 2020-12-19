On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Cleveland St. 63, Fort Wayne 61

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 9:29 pm
CLEVELAND ST. (1-3)

Johnson 6-10 1-2 13, Beaudion 1-2 2-4 4, Gomillion 8-13 0-1 16, Patton 4-9 2-3 13, Hodge 2-8 0-0 5, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 2-3 0-2 4, Greene 1-4 2-2 5, Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Woodrich 1-3 0-0 3, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 7-14 63.

FORT WAYNE (1-1)

Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Planutis 3-7 4-4 12, Billups 1-5 0-0 2, Godfrey 5-13 8-9 21, Pipkins 0-3 1-3 1, Horton 4-8 1-1 12, Carl 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 3-4 0-0 7, Kpedi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 14-17 61.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-19 (Patton 3-6, Greene 1-3, Woodrich 1-3, Hodge 1-4, Hill 0-1, Gomillion 0-2), Fort Wayne 9-23 (Godfrey 3-6, Horton 3-6, Planutis 2-5, Walker 1-1, Pipkins 0-2, Billups 0-3). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 23 (Johnson 7), Fort Wayne 31 (Godfrey 8). Assists_Cleveland St. 14 (Beaudion, Hodge 4), Fort Wayne 13 (Godfrey, Pipkins 3). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 16, Fort Wayne 13.

