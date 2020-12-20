Cleveland St. 89, Fort Wayne 80

CLEVELAND ST. (2-3)

Johnson 1-2 3-4 5, Beaudion 2-5 2-2 6, Gomillion 1-3 3-4 5, Patton 6-9 1-3 13, Hodge 15-23 6-7 46, Woodrich 1-5 5-5 8, Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Greene 1-1 1-1 3, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 21-26 89.

FORT WAYNE (1-2)

Carl 1-1 1-4 3, Planutis 5-10 1-1 12, Billups 2-5 0-0 5, Godfrey 7-13 4-4 23, Pipkins 5-8 3-3 14, Horton 4-11 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 6-7 8, Kpedi 0-0 1-3 1, Benford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 16-22 80.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 53-31. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 12-26 (Hodge 10-15, Hill 1-1, Woodrich 1-5, Beaudion 0-2, Patton 0-3), Fort Wayne 12-29 (Godfrey 5-9, Horton 4-9, Pipkins 1-2, Planutis 1-3, Billups 1-4, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_Planutis, Walker. Rebounds_Cleveland St. 29 (Hodge 7), Fort Wayne 23 (Planutis 5). Assists_Cleveland St. 16 (Gomillion, Patton 4), Fort Wayne 13 (Planutis 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 19, Fort Wayne 19.

