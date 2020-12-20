On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cleveland St. 89, Fort Wayne 80

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 7:22 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND ST. (2-3)

Johnson 1-2 3-4 5, Beaudion 2-5 2-2 6, Gomillion 1-3 3-4 5, Patton 6-9 1-3 13, Hodge 15-23 6-7 46, Woodrich 1-5 5-5 8, Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-2 0-0 3, Greene 1-1 1-1 3, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 21-26 89.

FORT WAYNE (1-2)

Carl 1-1 1-4 3, Planutis 5-10 1-1 12, Billups 2-5 0-0 5, Godfrey 7-13 4-4 23, Pipkins 5-8 3-3 14, Horton 4-11 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 6-7 8, Kpedi 0-0 1-3 1, Benford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 16-22 80.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 53-31. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 12-26 (Hodge 10-15, Hill 1-1, Woodrich 1-5, Beaudion 0-2, Patton 0-3), Fort Wayne 12-29 (Godfrey 5-9, Horton 4-9, Pipkins 1-2, Planutis 1-3, Billups 1-4, Walker 0-1). Fouled Out_Planutis, Walker. Rebounds_Cleveland St. 29 (Hodge 7), Fort Wayne 23 (Planutis 5). Assists_Cleveland St. 16 (Gomillion, Patton 4), Fort Wayne 13 (Planutis 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 19, Fort Wayne 19.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine