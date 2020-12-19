Cleveland St., Robert Morris start conference play

Cleveland State (0-3, 0-0) vs. Robert Morris (1-1, 0-0)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts Cleveland State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Cleveland State finished with seven wins and 11 losses in the Horizon, while Robert Morris won 13 games and lost five in the NEC.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Robert Morris has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Cleveland State has relied on freshmen. Seniors AJ Bramah, Dante Treacy and Charles Bain have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Robert Morris scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Deante Johnson, Jayson Woodrich and Alec Oglesby have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this year.ACCURATE AJ: Across two appearances this year, Robert Morris’ Bramah has shot 59.3 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cleveland State’s Woodrich has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has scored 56 points per game and allowed 79.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

LAST FIVE: Cleveland State has scored 56 points and allowed 79.3 points over its last five games. Robert Morris has averaged 70 points and given up 71 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.