Coastal Carolina 113, Columbia International 56

COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-1)
Spalding 1-2 0-0 2, Brinson 3-8 0-0 6, McKinney 1-4 2-2 5, Oates 3-7 0-0 7, Rodriguez 3-11 0-0 6, Heathcock 2-3 3-7 7, Woods 5-9 0-0 15, Causey 1-3 0-0 3, Kuczinski 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 1-1 0-0 3, Doss 0-4 0-0 0, Richmond 0-1 0-0 0, Kellon 1-1 0-0 2, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 5-9 56.
COASTAL CAROLINA (2-0)
Ceaser 3-3 0-0 7, Mostafa 11-15 3-5 25, Dibba 7-11 1-2 16, Dixon 3-8 3-4 11, Jones 4-8 4-5 14, Tipler 5-8 3-4 15, Green 2-3 3-4 7, Thomas 5-5 0-1 10, Hippolyte 3-3 0-0 6, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, LeGania 0-2 0-0 0, Grigg 1-1 0-0 2, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-69 17-25 113.
Halftime_Coastal Carolina 77-31. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 9-29 (Woods 5-8, Causey 1-1, Newman 1-1, Oates 1-3, McKinney 1-4, Kuczinski 0-1, Spalding 0-1, Brinson 0-2, Doss 0-4, Rodriguez 0-4), Coastal Carolina 8-15 (Jones 2-3, Dixon 2-4, Tipler 2-4, Ceaser 1-1, Dibba 1-2, Green 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia International 18 (Causey 3), Coastal Carolina 45 (Mostafa 15). Assists_Columbia International 12 (Brinson 5), Coastal Carolina 22 (Dibba 6). Total Fouls_Columbia International 17, Coastal Carolina 10. A_129 (3,600).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments