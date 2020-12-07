Coastal Carolina 78, NC Central 71

NC CENTRAL (1-2)
Kabeya 2-3 0-0 4, Fennell 2-7 5-8 9, Keyser 8-14 2-3 19, Moultrie 2-10 0-0 4, Perkins 4-7 2-4 10, Maxwell 3-7 5-5 13, Palmer 3-7 2-4 10, Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Melvin 0-1 2-2 2, Ayetey 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 18-26 71.
COASTAL CAROLINA (3-0)
Ceaser 1-4 0-0 3, Mostafa 3-8 1-4 7, Dibba 3-7 4-4 10, Dixon 7-11 0-0 16, Jones 5-13 8-9 19, Tipler 3-6 7-7 16, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Green 0-0 1-2 1, Hippolyte 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-52 21-26 78.
Halftime_Coastal Carolina 38-32. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 5-20 (Maxwell 2-4, Palmer 2-5, Keyser 1-4, Moultrie 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Graves 0-2, Fennell 0-3), Coastal Carolina 7-15 (Tipler 3-4, Dixon 2-3, Ceaser 1-2, Jones 1-5, Dibba 0-1). Fouled Out_Fennell, Keyser, Mostafa, Dixon. Rebounds_NC Central 25 (Palmer 6), Coastal Carolina 34 (Jones 9). Assists_NC Central 10 (Perkins 6), Coastal Carolina 14 (Dibba 7). Total Fouls_NC Central 28, Coastal Carolina 21. A_145 (3,600).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments