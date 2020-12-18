Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63

ALICE LLOYD (0-1)

Sturgill 3-3 0-0 0, Philpot 3-9 0-0 0, Stewart 2-10 2-2 8, Tobler 3-5 3-7 9, Young 0-6 2-2 2, Slone 5-11 0-0 13, Caudill 4-6 0-0 0, Cates 2-4 0-0 0, J.Strickland 1-3 2-2 0, Akinyemi 0-0 0-0 0, Worrix 0-0 0-0 0, May 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 13.

COASTAL CAROLINA (6-1)

Ceaser 3-6 0-0 7, Mostafa 5-9 2-4 12, Dibba 3-5 3-3 9, Jones 14-18 3-3 35, Tipler 4-13 2-3 12, Green 2-5 0-0 4, LeGania 1-3 1-4 3, Hippolyte 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-1 0-0 0, Grigg 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-67 11-17 86.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 52-32. 3-Point Goals_Alice Lloyd 0-0 (Slone 3-7, Stewart 2-6, Sturgill 1-1, Cates 1-3, J.Strickland 1-3, May 0-1, Philpot 0-3), Coastal Carolina 7-22 (Jones 4-6, Tipler 2-9, Ceaser 1-3, Hippolyte 0-1, LeGania 0-1, Green 0-2). Rebounds_Alice Lloyd 10 (Sturgill, Philpot, Tobler 4), Coastal Carolina 45 (Mostafa 15). Assists_Alice Lloyd 3 (Philpot, Tobler, J.Strickland 3), Coastal Carolina 15 (Dibba 5). Total Fouls_Alice Lloyd 0, Coastal Carolina 12. A_63 (3,600).

