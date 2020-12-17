Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73

DELAWARE ST. (0-2)

Baucum 0-2 0-0 0, Bennett 3-5 0-1 7, Lucas 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 3-8 5-6 12, Wiley 5-12 6-6 19, Carter 4-14 2-2 10, Jenneto 1-8 0-0 3, Peek-Green 4-9 2-2 14, Fragala 2-4 1-1 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 16-18 73.

COASTAL CAROLINA (5-1)

Ceaser 3-9 0-0 7, Mostafa 6-10 3-4 15, Dibba 3-5 2-3 9, Jones 10-14 12-13 33, Tipler 8-14 2-2 21, Green 3-5 2-2 8, Thomas 2-4 2-4 6, LeGania 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Hippolyte 0-0 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-1 0-0 0, Grigg 0-0 0-0 0, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 23-28 99.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 44-39. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 11-31 (Peek-Green 4-6, Wiley 3-8, Robinson 1-2, Bennett 1-3, Fragala 1-3, Jenneto 1-4, Baucum 0-1, Carter 0-4), Coastal Carolina 6-16 (Tipler 3-5, Dibba 1-2, Jones 1-2, Ceaser 1-5, Green 0-1, Stephens 0-1). Rebounds_Delaware St. 21 (Lucas 6), Coastal Carolina 49 (Mostafa 12). Assists_Delaware St. 14 (Robinson, Wiley 4), Coastal Carolina 19 (Dibba 7). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 21, Coastal Carolina 17. A_53 (3,600).

