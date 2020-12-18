On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Coastal Carolina beats Alice Lloyd College 86-63

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 35 points as Coastal Carolina romped past Alice Lloyd College 86-63 on Friday night.

Jones made 14 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Essam Mostafa added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had six rebounds.

Bryce Slone had 13 points for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Virtual Coffee House - Calling All...
12|21 Fundamentals of Microsoft Teams
12|21 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships