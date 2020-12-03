Trending:
Coastal Carolina routs Columbia International 113-56

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 8:49 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 25 points and 15 rebounds as Coastal Carolina routed Columbia International 113-56 on Thursday night.

Ebrima Dibba had 16 points, six assists and six steals for Coastal Carolina (2-0). Deanthony Tipler added 15 points, and DeVante’ Jones had 14 points and five steals.

Thomas Woods had 15 points for the Rams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

