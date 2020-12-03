Coastal Carolina routs Columbia International 113-56

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 25 points and 15 rebounds as Coastal Carolina routed Columbia International 113-56 on Thursday night.

Ebrima Dibba had 16 points, six assists and six steals for Coastal Carolina (2-0). Deanthony Tipler added 15 points, and DeVante’ Jones had 14 points and five steals.

Thomas Woods had 15 points for the Rams.

