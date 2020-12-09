Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Coburn carries Hofstra past Stony Brook 72-67

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:26 pm
< a min read
      

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had 19 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Burgess posted 12 points and six assists as Hofstra edged past Stony Brook 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Isaac Kante had 15 points and Jalen Ray added 10 points for Hofstra (2-2).

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (1-3). Tykei Greene added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships