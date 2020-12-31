On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colgate looks for home win vs Army

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Army (4-1, 0-0) vs. Colgate (0-0, 0-0)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its seventh straight win over Army at Cotterell Court. Army knocked off La Salle by four at home on Dec. 12. Colgate went 25-9 last year and finished first in the Patriot League.

SUPER SENIORS: Army has benefited heavily from its seniors. Josh Caldwell, Lonnie Grayson, Alex King and Nick Finke have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Black Knights points this season.JUMPING FOR JOSH: In five appearances this season, Army’s Josh Caldwell has shot 56.8 percent.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Colgate sweeping the season series.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

