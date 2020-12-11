On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 1:01 pm
Friday, Dec. 11

EAST

Canisius 81, Marist 72

Delaware 68, George Washington 65

Iona 70, Fairfield 42

Rider 82, Manhattan 64

Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68

St. Peter’s 70, Niagara 54

UMass 94, Northeastern 79

Villanova 76, Georgetown 63

West Virginia 62, North Texas 50

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57

Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63

Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45

MIDWEST

Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77

Kansas 95, Nebraska-Omaha 50

Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75

Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64

N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 67

S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 62

S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 81, Central Baptist College 69

Houston Baptist 93, Champion Christian College 60

Texas Southern 103, LeTourneau 60

Texas-Arlington 91, Hardin-Simmons 66

FAR WEST

E. Washington 80, College of Idaho 56

Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77

N. Colorado 83, Regis University 58

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 96, San Jose St. 61

UCLA 69, Marquette 60

___

