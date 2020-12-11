Friday, Dec. 11
EAST
Canisius 81, Marist 72
Delaware 68, George Washington 65
Iona 70, Fairfield 42
Rider 82, Manhattan 64
Seton Hall 77, St. John’s 68
St. Peter’s 70, Niagara 54
UMass 94, Northeastern 79
Villanova 76, Georgetown 63
West Virginia 62, North Texas 50
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 61, Charlotte 57
Coll. of Charleston 90, SC State 63
Davidson 77, Georgia Southern 45
MIDWEST
Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
Iowa 105, Iowa St. 77
Kansas 95, Omaha 50
Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75
Miami (Ohio) 79, Mount St. Joseph 64
N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 67
S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 62
S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 81, Central Baptist 69
Texas Southern 103, LeTourneau 60
Texas-Arlington 91, Hardin Simmons 66
FAR WEST
E. Washington 80, Coll. of Idaho 56
Grand Canyon 87, Nevada 77
N. Colorado 83, Regis 58
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 96, San Jose St. 61
UCLA 69, Marquette 60
