Saturday, Dec. 12

EAST

Bryant 81, Stony Brook 72

Fairfield 67, Iona 52

La Salle 58, Drexel 48

Manhattan 87, Rider 77

Marist 56, Canisius 52

Pittsburgh 67, Gardner-Webb 50

St. Peter’s 53, Niagara 49

Syracuse 101, Boston College 63

SOUTH

Auburn 74, Memphis 71

Belmont 81, Lipscomb 71

Chattanooga 81, North Georgia 63

Coastal Carolina 103, Greensboro 45

Dayton 85, Mississippi St. 82, 2OT

E. Kentucky 81, Transylvania 60

Florida Gulf Coast 66, Miami 62

Florida St. 83, Florida 71

Furman 86, Flagler 61

Georgia 79, Samford 75

Kennesaw St. 72, Dalton State 62

Liberty 73, Columbia International 26

Louisiana-Lafayette 61, Louisiana Tech 56

Louisiana-Monroe 66, Stephen F. Austin 55

McNeese St. 96, Carver 53

Middle Tennessee 76, Covenant 57

Mississippi 78, UNC-Wilmington 58

North Carolina 73, NC Central 67

North Florida 80, FIU 77

Northwestern St. 77, Champion Christian College 44

Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63

South Alabama 76, Southern Miss. 75

South Florida 58, Wofford 56

Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56

Tulane 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

UAB 65, ETSU 61

UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 67

VCU 77, Old Dominion 54

W. Carolina 104, NC A&T 98, OT

Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 77

MIDWEST

Akron 97, Cedarville 49

Ball St. 82, Illinois St. 66

Cent. Michigan 84, Valparaiso 79

Detroit 67, W. Michigan 57

E. Illinois 92, W. Illinois 88

IUPUI 69, Tennessee St. 66

Missouri 81, Illinois 78

N. Dakota St. 53, North Dakota 52

Oklahoma St. 67, Wichita St. 64

Purdue 80, Indiana St. 68

South Dakota 91, S. Dakota St. 78

Toledo 64, UMKC 57

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 83, McMurry 46

Arkansas 100, Cent. Arkansas 75

Oklahoma 85, Florida A&M 54

Our Lady of the Lake 61, Texas State 58

TCU 73, Texas A&M 55

Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-CC 57

FAR WEST

Arizona 69, UTEP 61

BYU 82, Utah 64

CS Bakersfield 76, Idaho 66

California Baptist 110, Fresno Pacific 71

Colorado St. 89, CSU-Pueblo 77

Dixie State 73, Denver 70

Hawaii 83, Hawaii Pacific 50

Loyola Marymount 81, UC Santa Barbara 76

Montana 102, Yellowstone Christian College 42

Oregon 74, Washington 71

Wyoming 93, Utah Valley 88

