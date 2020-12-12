Saturday, Dec. 12
EAST
Bryant 81, Stony Brook 72
Fairfield 67, Iona 52
La Salle 58, Drexel 48
Manhattan 87, Rider 77
Marist 56, Canisius 52
Pittsburgh 67, Gardner-Webb 50
St. Peter’s 53, Niagara 49
Syracuse 101, Boston College 63
SOUTH
Auburn 74, Memphis 71
Belmont 81, Lipscomb 71
Chattanooga 81, North Georgia 63
Coastal Carolina 103, Greensboro 45
Dayton 85, Mississippi St. 82, 2OT
E. Kentucky 81, Transylvania 60
Florida Gulf Coast 66, Miami 62
Florida St. 83, Florida 71
Furman 86, Flagler 61
Georgia 79, Samford 75
Kennesaw St. 72, Dalton State 62
Liberty 73, Columbia International 26
Louisiana-Lafayette 61, Louisiana Tech 56
Louisiana-Monroe 66, Stephen F. Austin 55
McNeese St. 96, Carver 53
Middle Tennessee 76, Covenant 57
Mississippi 78, UNC-Wilmington 58
North Carolina 73, NC Central 67
North Florida 80, FIU 77
Northwestern St. 77, Champion Christian College 44
Notre Dame 64, Kentucky 63
South Alabama 76, Southern Miss. 75
South Florida 58, Wofford 56
Tennessee 65, Cincinnati 56
Tulane 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
UAB 65, ETSU 61
UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 67
VCU 77, Old Dominion 54
W. Carolina 104, NC A&T 98, OT
Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 77
MIDWEST
Akron 97, Cedarville 49
Ball St. 82, Illinois St. 66
Cent. Michigan 84, Valparaiso 79
Detroit 67, W. Michigan 57
E. Illinois 92, W. Illinois 88
IUPUI 69, Tennessee St. 66
Missouri 81, Illinois 78
N. Dakota St. 53, North Dakota 52
Oklahoma St. 67, Wichita St. 64
Purdue 80, Indiana St. 68
South Dakota 91, S. Dakota St. 78
Toledo 64, UMKC 57
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 83, McMurry 46
Arkansas 100, Cent. Arkansas 75
Oklahoma 85, Florida A&M 54
Our Lady of the Lake 61, Texas State 58
TCU 73, Texas A&M 55
Texas Tech 77, Texas A&M-CC 57
FAR WEST
Arizona 69, UTEP 61
BYU 82, Utah 64
CS Bakersfield 76, Idaho 66
California Baptist 110, Fresno Pacific 71
Colorado St. 89, CSU-Pueblo 77
Dixie State 73, Denver 70
Hawaii 83, Hawaii Pacific 50
Loyola Marymount 81, UC Santa Barbara 76
Montana 102, Yellowstone Christian College 42
Oregon 74, Washington 71
Wyoming 93, Utah Valley 88
___
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments